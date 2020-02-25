By Stephanie Yost, president of the Idyllwild Community Center board

Contributed

The Idyllwild Community Center (ICC) is delighted to report that the Idyllwild Farmers Market will be returning to Town Hall beginning Sunday, March 1 during its regular hours of 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Despite ongoing renovation work at Town Hall, the Farmers Market will be located outside in the backyard area on Cedar Street. Only wet weather will prevent the Farmers Market from being open on any given Sunday. ICC will post closure notices on its Idyllwild Community Center Facebook page by the Friday before a scheduled market.

ICC has confirmed that all the usual local and off-the-Hill vendors — including Guillermo, who sells farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, and Shay, who sells organic eggs, honey, and soaps — will be there, along with some new additions, like Lily of the Valley Floral, which will offer fresh cut flowers that shoppers can mix and match into their own creative bouquets.

As always, the Idyllwild Help Center will participate, offering an amazing array of gently used clothing, antiques and curios.

The rental cost for a 10-by-10-foot booth space is $10 for individuals and businesses. Nonprofit organizations can obtain booth space free of charge. All proceeds collected by ICC go to support programs for residents and visitors to Idyllwild and the surrounding mountain communities. Interested new vendors can find out more information by calling 951-659-2638.