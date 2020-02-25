Terry Jo Stratton

Photo courtesy of Terry Jo Stratton

Terry Jo Stratton is unveiling her long-awaited first solo album, “BitterSweet,” at an album release party from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29 at Middle Ridge Winery Tasting Gallery.

Produced and recorded by her TimbreWoods partner, Jeff Hixon, the album features seven original songs by Stratton, one original contribution from Hixon and several covers originally recorded by Bonnie Raitt, Chris Stapleton, Richard Thompson and Gillian Welch.

The album features Stratton’s vocals and guitar along with contributions by Hixon on guitars and mandolin, Jon Chardiet on pedal steel, Nora Germain on violin, Rick Zieff on keyboards, Joe Barile on drums with appearances by Lenny Hansell, Billy Moore, Mike Guston, Mikele Kreitner, and Gabby and Ronen Gordon.

The album showcases Stratton’s extraordinary vocals and songwriting.

Originally from Orange County, Stratton has taken quite a journey to finally arrive in Idyllwild where her musical talents led to many solo performances prior to forging a musical partnership with Hixon, a songwriter-producer.

“BitterSweet,” is an archive of that journey and of the joy and heartache experienced along the way.

“Capturing the essence of Terry Jo’s talents as a singer and songwriter was easy,” says Hixon. “Actually finishing the project was the challenging part!”

“I am very fortunate to have met Jeff whose talents have contributed so much to my life,” Stratton added. “His intuition and sensitivity to the music I have written has paved the way for future TimbreWoods projects. We are both pleased to have so much talent to draw from in our little town of Idyllwild.”

The album is available on CD, digital thumb drive, various streaming services and online at TimbreWoods.com.