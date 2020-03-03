The Idyllwild Community Garden & Education Center was established to offer the young people of Idyllwild opportunities to gain horticultural skills that can be applied to professional careers.

Photos courtesy of Idyllwild Community Garden & Education Center

By Idyllwild Community Garden & Education Center

Contributed

A comprehensive new schedule of programs and classes for 2020 has been announced by the Idyllwild Community Garden & Education Center (ICG), formerly known as the Idyllwild Demonstration Garden, a 501c3 nonprofit project of Young Idyllwild Inc.

Thanks to the support of a number of Idyllwild volunteers under the direction of educator and community garden development expert Bob Greenamyer and landscape designer April Palmer, the garden infrastructure is now fully realized with raised vegetable beds, an orchard of fruit trees, a greenhouse, compost bin, irrigation system and storage shed.

Last year, a number of programs were conducted for individuals and families interested in learning how to grow edible gardens successfully in our challenging mountain environment.

ICG created an 8-week course for the local Girl Scout troop #533 and a weekly class for youngsters ages 4 to 7 for Town Hall’s afterschool program.

Julia Goldfarb Sousa was brought on board as an intern to help develop and oversee the garden programs, joining other key volunteers Julie Koppel, Julie Roy and Reba Coulter. The creation of Young Idyllwild and its youth activities came about through the vision and efforts of Kathy Wilson.

Helen Hixon, a former educator and owner of Mountain Pottery, has been another essential contributor to the development of the garden. This past year, she worked with Susan Righetti, library associate at the Idyllwild Library, to bring the children to the garden for story time where they read books about fall plants and then used fallen leaves to make pictures.

For 2020, ICG has expanded the number of free garden classes (donations are welcome to cover costs) plus a series of classes beginning with a seven-class family gardening program taught by noted permaculture expert Peter Kindfield for a fee of $25 per family. This series will include creating a worm composting bin, bean sprouting, transplanting seedlings and making teepee beam climbing supports. Space is limited, so RSVP.

For further information and a complete schedule of classes for April and to sign up on the mailing list, go to www.idyllwildgarden.org. You can also follow ICG activities on Facebook.

The Idyllwild Community Garden & Education Center was established to offer the young people of Idyllwild opportunities to gain horticultural skills that can be applied to professional careers. The garden site was donated by local realtor Dora Dillman. It is located on the corner of North Circle Drive and Alderwood Street.