A wide variety of skin care products fill Crzy K’s Uneek Natural Soap.

Photo by Jenny Kirchner

A new shop, Crzy K’s Uneek Natural Soap Shop, came to town Sept. 1, 2019. Its owner, Kathy Gonzalez, creates an assortment of products, soaps being the main one.

It takes about six weeks to make a batch of soap, according to Gonzalez, which depending on the size of the batch, creates about 100 bars.

Ingredients include palm oil, olive oil, coconut oil, sunflower oil and shea butter. The only thing that isn’t natural is the lye.

Handmade soaps of all scents are available at Crzy K’s Uneek Natural Soap.

Photo by Jenny Kirchner

Gonzalez spoke with the Town Crier over the weekend about the purpose of creating her products.

“We want people to start using healthy products on their skin and I like to provide them with those products,” said Gonzalez, who lives in San Jacinto and commutes to Idyllwild every weekend. Growing up in the Coachella Valley and surrounding communities, she has been coming to Idyllwild since she was five years old.

Enjoying the community for all these years, Gonzalez is grateful to be able to bring her business to the town.

For those with beards, stop in for some oils and soaps made especially for you. Photo by Jenny Kirchner

“There weren’t that many stores or houses when I was small,” said Gonzalez. “There probably wasn’t more than 300 people back then. It’s been interesting to see the community grow.”

Other products that Gonzalez makes and carries are body butters, natural deodorants, aromatherapy oils, essential oils, pain relief products, face creams, hand creams, beard oils, beard soap and CBD oils.

“I’m hoping we’re going to do good here for a couple of years,” said Gonzalez. “We are very content with what we have and it’s a lot of fun doing it. We hope to expand, eventually.”

Crzy K’s Uneek Natural Soap is open from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday through Sunday at 54385 N. Circle Dr., unit 106.