Sadie

Last week in “Days of Our Nine Lives,” ARF cats discussed fosters and marketing their population.

Sparky: So what the heck was that?

Bear: What was what?

Sparky: There were puppies here, then there weren’t!

Bear: Oh yeah, the German shepherd puppies! ARF took them in and they were adopted immediately.

Sparky: Do puppies usually go that fast?

Sadie: Puppies and kittens do not last long around here. The mainstays are the adult cats.

Whiskers: I guess those cute little baby faces really get to people.

Sadie: But they need to realize that the puppy or kitten behavior comes right along with the cute face.

Pepper: But those cute faces, baby or not, will work to win the Pets of the Year contest.

Sadie: Oh yeah, that contest ends this Friday at 9 p.m.

Whiskers: So it is a dollar per vote, correct?

Pepper: And every single penny goes right back into our community to pay for necessary veterinary care.

Zeus: That’s great. So the ARF people aren’t raising money for ARF’s needs, right?

Pepper: Nope! All the funds raised are given back to families who really need assistance.

Zeus: So if someone adopted me and then couldn’t afford, let’s say my dental, ARF would use these funds to help?

Sparky: That is right. ARF is doing this to help the pets of our mountain communities.

Whiskers: That’s good to know.

Sparky: Then I guess it is safe to say there are very few reasons for not adopting one of us beautiful adult cats.

Bear: No kidding. Because if an unaffordable veterinary expense arises, ARF is here to help.

Sparky: If humans understand this, they might flock to us!

Zeus: And we would find our forever families!

Whiskers: Wouldn’t that be wonderful?

Sparky: That it would.

Be sure to keep up with the animal antics of “Days of Our Nine Lives” each week. Please stop in to say hello to the entire adoptable cast at the ARF House, 26890 Highway 243 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturdays and from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sundays, or by appointment Monday-Friday by calling 951-659-1122.

Creature Corner is sponsored by Carole Herman & Sandi Mathers.