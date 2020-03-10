By The Associates of the Idyllwild Arts

Contributed

The Associates of the Idyllwild Arts are proud to present the inaugural Pamela Goldwasser Scholarship supporting the music and jazz students of the Idyllwild Arts Academy and Summer Program. Goldwasser was vice president of Associates of the Idyllwild Arts at the time of her passing from cancer in April 2017.

The first recipients of the Pamela Goldwasser Scholarship will be four jazz students in the Idyllwild Arts Summer Program 2020.

Accepting the $20,000 gift for Idyllwild Arts Academy will be Pamela Jordan, president and head of school of the Idyllwild Arts Foundation and Mark Davis, vice president of summer and auxiliary programs.

The Associates believe that supporting the new young talented jazz musicians will not only honor Goldwasser’s legacy but will enrich these musicians lives for many years.

In addition, these students will be playing for the public at the upcoming Jazz in the Pines. The Associates are a part of changing lives through the transformative power of art.

The Pamela Goldwasser Scholarship is made possible by a generous gift from the Timothy Wurtz Estate. The Associates are confident that it will continue the tradition of awarding this scholarship for several years to come.

For additional information, please contact Michael Slocum, president of the Associates, at associatespres@idyllwildarts.org.