Mountain residents needing transportation and victims of the Cranston Fire received funds from the Idyllwild Community Fund (ICF).

The Forest Folk, Inc. qualified for a $3,500 ICF grant last December to aid in the expansion of the Idyllwild Shuttle program. The shuttle transports residents for free.

Reba Coulter, treasurer and project manager of Forest Folk, Inc., wrote a letter to the ICF expressing gratitude for the grant which allowed the group to expand shuttle service to the weekly food share at Mountain Center and retain the program’s driver.

The Idyllwild Shuttle at the Mountain Center food distribution. Photo courtesy of Forest Folk, Inc.

Coulter also wrote: “Knowing that many, if not most of our permanent residents, suffered greatly because of the Cranston Fire, little did we know how greatly that this service was going to be needed. These funds were largely responsible for helping to retain our driver who, in turn, helped keep the shuttle service in operation. Who could have predicted the pandemic we are now suffering through?”

Between April and May, the Idyllwild HELP Center received $7,590 in grant money to assist victims of the Cranston Fire. Contact the HELP Center for information about assistance programs if you were impacted by the Cranston Fire.

