Idyllwild Fire

The Idyllwild Fire Protection District responded to these calls from Monday to Sunday, Nov. 29 to Dec. 5.

• Nov. 29 — Public service assist, 7 p.m. Marantha Dr.

• Nov. 29 — EMS call, provide advanced life support, 9:25 p.m. Maranatha Dr.

• Nov. 30 — EMS call, provide ALS, 8:15 a.m. Maranatha Dr.

• Nov. 30 — Public service awssist, 7 p.m. Delano Dr.

• Nov. 30 — Public service assist, 12:20 p.m. Maranatha Dr.

• Nov. 30 — EMS call, 6:23 p.m. Laurel Tr.

• Nov. 30 — EMS call, provide basic life support, 8:48 p.m. Temecula Dr.

• Dec. 1 — EMS call, transport person, 10:25 a.m. Double View Dr.

• Dec. 1 — EMS call, transport person, 4:46 p.m. Village Center Dr.

• Dec. 2 — EMS call, provide ALS, 10:11 a.m. Maranatha Dr.

• Dec. 2 — EMS call, provide BLS, 11:05 a.m. Maranatha Dr.

• Dec. 2 — Traffic crash with injuries, 12:11 p.m. Pine Cove Rd.

• Dec. 2 — Public service assist, 2:45 p.m. Maranatha Dr.

• Dec. 3 — Dispatched & cancelled en route, 9:33 a.m. Hwy. 243.

• Dec. 3 — EMS call, provide BLS, 2:49 p.m. Maranatha Dr.

• Dec. 4 ­— EMS call, provide ALS, 2:34 p.m. Alderwood St.

• Dec. 4 — EMS call, provide ALS, 11:51 P.M. PINE DELL RD.

• Dec. 5 — Public service awssist, 1 a.m. Pine Crest Ave.

• Dec. 5 — Dispatched & cancelled en route, 6:07 p.m. Temecula Dr.

Riverside County Fire/Cal Fire log

The Riverside County Fire Department/Cal Fire responded to these recent dispatches from Monday to Sunday, Nov. 29 to Dec. 5.

Pine Cove

• Nov. 29 — Fire, false alarm, 10:19 a.m.

• Nov. 30 — Traumatic injuries, 4:35 p.m.

• Nov. 30 — Choking, 6:18 p.m.

• Nov. 30 —Unknown medical, 9:38 p.m.

• Dec. 2 — Vehicle vs. building, 12:10 p.m.

• Dec. 3 — Unknown medical, 9:33 a.m.

• Dec. 3 — Fire, false alarm, 11:55 a.m.

• Dec. 5 — Heart problems, 9:25 p.m.

Garner Valley

• Nov. 30 — Vehicle vs. motorcycle, 9:47 a.m.

• Dec. 2 — Vehicle vs. building, 12:10 a.m.

• Dec. 2 — Assault, 1:03 p.m.

• Dec. 2 — Vegetation fire, 5:39 p.m.

Pinyon

• Dec. 2 — Vehicle vs. building, 12:10 a.m.

• Dec. 4 — Smoke check, false alarm, 4:03 p.m.

• Dec. 5 — Hemorrhage, 8:11 a.m.

Sheriff’s log

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Hemet Station responded to the following calls Saturday to Friday, Nov. 27 to Dec. 3.

Idyllwild

• Nov. 27 — 911 hangup from cellphone, 6:35 a.m. 24000 block of Fern Valley Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Nov. 28 — Suspicious person, 6:23 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Nov. 28 — Alarm call, 10:02 p.m. Rim Rock Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Nov. 29 — Danger to self/other, 2:53 p.m. 54000 block of Pine Crest Ave. Handled by deputy.

• Nov. 30 — 911 call, 9:38 a.m. Delano Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Nov. 30 — Alarm call, 2:47 p.m. Upper Rim Rock Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Nov. 30 — Alarm call, 7:42 p.m. N. Circle Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 1 — Trespassing, 8:09 p.m. 54000 block of S. Circle Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 2 — Public assist, 11:48 a.m. Idyllbrook Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 3 — Noise complaint, 7:55 p.m. 26000 block of Saunders Meadow Rd. Handled by deputy.

Mountain Center

• Nov. 27 — Harassing phone calls, 8:04 p.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• Nov. 28 — Shots fired, 1:36 p.m. 29000 block of Hwy. 243. Unfounded.

• Dec. 3 — Public intoxication, 8:18 a.m. 29000 block of Hwy. 243. Report taken.

Pine Cove

• Nov. 27 — Civil dispute, 12:42 a.m. 52000 block of Pine Ridge Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Nov. 27 — Alarm call, 4:42 a.m. Oak Leaf Ln. Handled by deputy.

• Nov. 28 — Assist other department, 11:20 a.m. Franklin Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Nov. 28 — Noise complaint, 6:48 p.m. 25000 block of Marion Ridge Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Nov. 30 — Vandalism, 2:57 p.m. Pine Ridge Rd. Unfounded.

• Nov. 30 — Follow-up, 5:44 p.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 3 — Public disturbance, 11:35 a.m. Pine Ridge Rd. Handled by deputy.

Pine Meadows /

Garner Valley

• Nov. 28 — Area check, 6:12 p.m. 61000 block of E. Hwy. 74. Handled by deputy.

• Nov. 29 — Public disturbance, 10:10 a.m. Horse Canyon Rd. Handled by deputy.

Poppet Flats / Twin Pines

• Nov. 28 — 911 hangup from cellphone, 1:45 a.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 1 — Assist other department, 5:02 p.m. Big Horn St. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 1 — Emergency notification, 10:37 p.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

San Bernardino

National Forest

• Nov. 27 — Vehicle theft, 10:45 a.m. Azalea Trl. Report taken.

• Nov. 27 — Recovery of stolen vehicle, 1:04 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Nov. 27 — Vandalism, 1:38 p.m. Azalea Trl. Handled by deputy.

• Nov. 28 — Trespassing, 11:53.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Nov. 28 — Public disturbance, 4:50 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Nov. 29— Follow-up, 9:57 a.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• Nov. 30 — Public assist, 4:01 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Nov. 30 — Petty theft, 7:55 p.m. 56000 block of E. Hwy. 74. Report taken.

• Dec. 1 — Assault w/deadly weapon, 4:23 p.m. 56000 block of E. Hwy. 74. Report taken.

• Dec. 2 — Alarm call, 3:56 a.m. Keen Camp Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 2 — Brandishing/weapon – past, 10:16 a.m. 56000 block of E. Hwy. 74. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 2 — Danger to self/other, 12:52 p.m. 56000 block of E. Hwy. 74. Report taken.

• Dec. 2 — Public disturbance, 12:53 p.m. 56000 block of E. Hwy. 74. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 2 — Illegal lodging, 2:05 p.m. McGaugh Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 2 — Follow-up, 10:21 p.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 3 — Assist other department, 5:58 a.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 3 — Public assist, 10:29 a.m. 56000 block of E. Hwy. 74. Handled by deputy.