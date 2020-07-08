Successful businesses continuously budget for advertising. Make sure your advertising budget focuses on the very clients and customers you seek to reach.

Advertising in a daily newspaper is costly and your ad gets thrown out the next day when a new issue replaces it. But readers keep and read their latest Town Crier — and your ads — for a whole week until their next issue arrives. That’s focused advertising that endures.

We always ask Town Crier Members and readers to be sure to patronize the businesses that advertise in their community newspaper. It’s all a part of keeping a real newspaper serving our Hill, including those in our extended Hill community who primarily live off the Hill, but visit as often as they can.

Once again, our sincere thanks to all our Advertisers, Members and Readers.