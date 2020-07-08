As the former owner of the Idyllwild Cafe and the chef/manager at Camp Ronald McDonald, Kelly Rood was a long-time member of the Idyllwild community.

She touched many lives and built countless lasting friendships over the years.

Throughout her life, people gravitated toward her, as she was a constant source of kindness and optimism.

Kelly was selfless, supportive and never ceased to be able to make someone laugh.

She loved music, cooking and spending time with her family.

Kelly leaves behind two daughters and three grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by all.