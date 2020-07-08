James Wilson Tanner passed away Monday, June 29, 2020.

Jim/Jimbo was born Sept. 5, 1937 to Lucile Hower and Jack Tanner. His father passed away when Jim was seven years old. His mother then married Rev. Herb Cies, who raised Jim and his siblings with much love.

The Cies family lived on The Hill from 1985 to 1992 and “loved every moment of that time.” The Hill was “almost heaven” to them both.

Jim was an active realtor in Idyllwild for many years. He often credited his mid-life transition into real estate to Marge Muir, Mrs. Real Estate of The Hill! Jim loved his job and the wonder of the San Jacinto Mountains, much of which he hiked in his free time.

Jim was very proud of his frequent travels, having visited 53 countries and all 50 states and most of their capital cities.

Jimbo never had an enemy, Ever! His sense of humor was legendary.

Jim leaves his life-long friend and world-traveling companion, Pete Kohl, of Hemet; Pete’s girlfriend Carole Herndon and her brother Vern; his sister Donna Tanner of Newton, Kansas; sister-in-law Sadako (MT); brother-in-law Jerold (GA); and nieces and nephews Lucy, John, Gina, Mark, Pat and Mary.

He also had a very special bond with his cousins Kris and Ken Breidenbach and family (KS), cousins Judy and Sandi (KS), along with Pete’s cousins Jeff and Cindy (AZ), Jen and Skip Edmunson (CA) and from his Idy days Nick and Sue Novosad and Dawne and Marlin Harris.

Additionally, his life-long friends Sue (AZ), Steve and Sharon (CA), Stan and Carole (CA), Frank and Marlene (AZ), Don (CA) and Pat (FL).

Jimbo’s wish of remembrance would be Idyllwild Community Church and Pacifica Senior Living Hemet, who gave Jim love and support the last year and a half, the Alzheimer’s Association California Southland Chapter or Parkinson Research Foundation in Sarasota, Florida.

Life well lived, Jimbo, and you will be greatly missed!

“Onward friend to our next port of call.” — James Wilson Tanner