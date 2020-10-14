Winter is just around the corner, and COVID-19 is still around, too. Both tourists and Hill folk will need to know what changes Hill businesses are planning for their days and hours of operation. The Town Crier will be spreading that message.

Remember that, in addition to the newspapers being read on the Hill, the TC has hundreds of loyal Members who have their papers mailed to them at distant addresses. So, a single Town Crier ad lasts a whole week in both on- and off-Hill homes, reaching residents and tourists alike.

In addition to renewing their Memberships, we always ask our Members to patronize Town Crier advertisers as much as possible. This all helps to keep a real newspaper serving our mountain communities.

Thanks to Town Crier Members and advertisers all!