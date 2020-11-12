Idyllwild Fire

Idyllwild Fire Protection District recently responded to the following calls.

• Nov. 1 — Medical aid, 6:51 p.m. N. Circle Dr.

• Nov. 2 — Assist invalid, 9:36 a.m. Big Pine St.

• Nov. 2 — Medical aid, 9:42 a.m. Pine Crest Ave.

• Nov. 2 — Medical aid, 10:06 a.m. Delano Dr.

• Nov. 2 — Walk-in medical aid, 12:04 p.m.

• Nov. 2 — Medical aid, 3:07 p.m. Strawberry Valley Dr.

• Nov. 4 — Walk-in medical aid, 12:41 p.m.

• Nov. 4 — Walk-in medical aid, 1:45 p.m. Jameson Dr.

• Nov. 4 — Medical aid, 4:36 p.m. Tollgate Rd.

• Nov. 5 — Hazardous condition - other, 7:25 p.m. Rim Rock Rd.

• Nov. 6 — Motor vehicle accident with injuries, 11:52 a.m. Highway 74.

• Nov. 7 — Public service, 1:57 a.m. Crestview Dr.

• Nov. 7 — Motor vehicle accident with no injuries, 11:19 a.m. Highway 243.

• Nov. 7 — Medical aid, 1:18 p.m. Big Pine St.

• Nov. 7 — Medical aid, 5:02 p.m. Highway 74.

• Nov. 7 — Medical aid, 9:29 p.m. Delano Dr.

• Nov. 8 — Medical aid, 8:04 a.m. McMahon Dr.

• Nov. 8 — Medical aid, 10:33 a.m. Big Pine St

Cal Fire

Cal Fire recently responded to the following calls by station.

Station 23 - Pine Cove

• Oct. 26 — Vegetation fire, 8 a.m.

• Oct. 26 — Power lines down, 10:51 a.m.

• Oct. 26 — Vegetation fire, 3:18 p.m.

• Oct. 27 — Stroke, 1:22 a.m.

• Oct. 27 — Sick person, 10:15 a.m.

• Oct. 27 — Fire - false alarm, 11:03 a.m.

• Oct. 27 — Residential structure fire, 6:17 p.m.

• Oct. 27 — Fire - residential, 7:15 p.m.

• Oct. 31 — Vegetation fire, 12:09 a.m.

• Oct. 31 — Public assist - flooding, 10:56 a.m.

• Nov. 2 — Unknown medical, 9:39 a.m.

• Nov. 2 — Confined space, 3:06 p.m.

• Nov. 2 — Traumatic injuries, 8:23 p.m.

• Nov. 7 — Traffic collision, 11:18 a.m.

• Nov. 8 — Vegetation fire, 8:35 a.m.

• Nov. 8 — Fire - false alarm, 3:15 p.m.

• Nov. 8 — Unknown medical, 4:46 p.m.

• Nov. 8 — Electrical hazard, 4:52 p.m.

Station 30 - Pinyon Pines

• Oct. 26 — Breathing problems, 4:44 p.m.

• Oct. 27 — Residential structure fire, 6:17 p.m.

• Oct. 27 — Fire - residential, 7:15 p.m.

• Oct. 28 — Vegetation fire, 6:27 a.m.

• Oct. 29 — Structure fire, 7:18 a.m.

• Oct. 29 — Outside fire, 10:15 a.m.

• Oct. 29 — Falls, 2:09 p.m.

• Oct. 29 — Traffic collision, 11:13 p.m.

• Nov. 1 — Sick person, 7:31 p.m.

• Nov. 4 — Cardiac arrest, 10:35 a.m.

• Nov. 6 — Traffic collision with fire, 11:03 p.m.

• Nov. 6 — Falls - public assist, 11:33 p.m.

• Nov. 8 — Vegetation fire, 8:35 a.m.

• Nov. 8 — Commercial vehicle fire, 6:20 p.m.

• Nov. 8 — Fire - false alarm, 6:31 p.m.

Station 53 - Garner Valley

• Oct. 26 — Breathing problems, 9:18 a.m.

• Oct. 27 — Fire - false alarm, 11:03 a.m.

• Oct. 27 — Residential structure fire, 6:17 p.m.

• Oct. 27 — Fire - residential, 7:15 p.m.

• Oct. 28 — Vegetation fire, 6:27 a.m.

• Oct. 28 — Additional mop up, 8:02 a.m.

• Oct. 29 — Structure fire, 7:18 a.m.

• Nov. 1 — Animal bites, 10:45 a.m.

• Nov. 1 — Chest pain, 12:17 p.m.

• Nov. 1 — Fire - false alarm, 8:15 p.m.

• Nov. 4 — Cardiac arrest, 10:35 a.m.

• Nov. 5 — Abdominal pain, 6:05 a.m.

• Nov. 5 — Sick person, 6:17 p.m.

• Nov. 6 — Traffic collision, 11:41 a.m.

• Nov. 6 — Diabetic problems, 8:18 p.m.

• Nov. 7 — Chest pain, 5 p.m.

• Nov. 8 — Residential structure fire, 11:54 a.m.

• Nov. 8 — Traffic collision, 12:27 p.m.

• Nov. 8 — Traffic collision, 1:14 p.m.

• Nov. 8 — Electrical hazard, 4:52 p.m.

Station 63 - Poppet Flats

• Oct. 27 — Fire - false alarm, 11:03 a.m.

• Oct. 29 — Outside fire, 6:55 a.m.

• Oct. 31 — Vegetation fire, 12:09 a.m.

• Oct. 31 — Vegetation fire, 11:07 a.m.

• Nov. 2 — Traumatic injuries 8:23 p.m.

• Nov. 3 — Residential structure fire, 11:22 a.m.

• Nov. 3 — Sick person, 11:23 a.m.

• Nov. 4 — Public assist, 11:29 a.m.

• Nov. 4 — Heart problems, 8:28 p.m.

• Nov. 5 — Chest pain, 5:16 p.m.

• Nov. 8 — Vegetation fire, 8:35 a.m.

Sheriff’s log

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Hemet Station responded to the following calls Saturday to Friday, Oct. 31 to Nov. 6.

Idyllwild

• Oct. 31 — Lost property, 12:24 p.m. Palomar Rd. Report taken.

• Nov. 1 — Alarm call, 8:53 a.m. 54000 block of Pine Crest Ave. Handled by deputy.

• Nov. 2 — Assist other department, 9:45 a.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Nov. 2 — 911 call from business, 11:43 a.m. Maranatha Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Nov. 2 — Alarm call, 6:05 p.m. 54000 block of Pine Crest Ave. Handled by deputy.

• Nov. 3 — Narcotics, 9:29 a.m. 26000 block of Highway 243. Unfounded.

• Nov. 3 — Alarm call, 6:18 p.m. 54000 block of Pine Crest Ave. Handled by deputy.

• Nov. 4 — Suspicious circumstance, 2:32 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Nov. 4 — Suspicious circumstance, 4:06 p.m. Tollgate Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Nov. 4 — Missing person, 5:49 p.m. Cassler Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Nov. 4 — Alarm call, 8:09 p.m. Village Center Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Nov. 4 — Alarm call, 9:57 p.m. Idyllbrook Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Nov. 6 — Check the welfare, 8:09 a.m. Delano Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Nov. 6 — Public assist, 10:47 a.m. Delano Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Nov. 6 — Alarm call, 11:04 a.m. 25000 block of Highway 243. Handled by deputy.

• Nov. 6 — Suspicious circumstance, 4:43 p.m. 54000 block of Pine Crest Ave. Handled by deputy.

Mountain Center

• Nov. 3 — Public disturbance, 6:49 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Nov. 4 — Suspicious circumstance, 7:44 a.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Nov. 6 — Public disturbance, 3:26 a.m. 53000 block of E. Highway 74. Handled by deputy.

Pine Cove

• Nov. 5 — Missing person, 1:27 p.m. 52000 block of Pine Cove Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Nov. 6 — 911 call from business, 11:57 p.m. Franklin Dr. Handled by deputy.

Pine Meadows / Garner Valley

• Nov. 4 — Public disturbance, 6:55 a.m. 59000 block of E. Highway 74. Handled by deputy.

• Nov. 4 — Alarm call, 2:35 p.m. Indian Hill Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Nov. 5 — Suspicious person, 9:39 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Nov. 6 — Vandalism, 1:35 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

Poppet Flats/Twin Pines

• Nov. 5 — 911 call, 5:08 p.m. Twin Pines Rd. Handled by deputy.

San Bernardino National Forest

• Nov. 1 — Check the welfare, 10:44 a.m. 56000 block of E. Highway 74. Handled by deputy.

• Nov. 2 — Assist other department, 8:34 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Nov. 3 — 911 call from business, 1:13 p.m. Canyon Trl. Handled by deputy.

• Nov. 6 — Public disturbance, 4:41 a.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.