A newspaper’s work in warning of danger includes, of course, reporting on crimes, fires, and dangerous road and weather conditions. But we also warn of health hazards, such as the current coronavirus presence on our hill. And we advise of preventative measures from fire abatement to health precautions.

During the 2013 Mountain Fire, we did not evacuate — we stayed and posted continual fire updates in the Town Crier online newspaper. During the 2018 Cranston Fire, we had to evacuate, but we posted fire updates to the Town Crier website using a cellphone.

In the past 15 years, more than 2,000 newspapers have closed in the United States, well more than a hundred in California. Some counties no longer have even one newspaper. But Town Crier Members from Hawaii to Maine are keeping a real newspaper serving our Hill community. To Town Crier Members and to our business and organization advertisers — congratulations and thank you all.