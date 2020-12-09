William “Bill” Baker, age 90, of Taylor, Missouri, died Wednesday, Nov. 11. Bill was born on May 21, 1930 in Indiana to Vern and Mary (Dipner) Baker.

He married Aileen Geddies in Oceanside, California. She preceded him in death.

Bill proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps before attending college and earning his associates of science degree. He then went on to work as an electrical engineer for Burroughs Corp (Unisys) in Carlsbad, California for many years until his retirement.

Bill was a member of the Elks Lodge in Oceanside, California, the Mile High Radio Club, the Ramona-Country Carvers of Hemet, California and the Woodies in Idyllwild, California. Bill was an incredibly creative artist and enjoyed woodworking, making jewelry and building furniture. He never met a stranger and always had a smile and a kind word for everyone that he met.

Survivors include his daughter Gari Davis of Taylor, Missouri; his granddaughter Amber Davis of Kansas City, Missouri and his sister Ilene Atwood of California.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter Sharon Baker; his twin brother Robert “Bob” Baker and his sister Irene Gleason.

Cremation has been accorded to Bill. Graveside services with Military Honors by the United States Marine Corps Funeral Honors Detail and the Quincy American Legion Post 37 will be held on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Sunset Cemetery. The Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.