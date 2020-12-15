Repair work at Bee Canyon, Forest Road No. 5S07, will occur over the next month. However, the below-mentioned dates are subject to change due to weather conditions. The repairs are a continuation from the work after last spring’s storms.



“The road that traverses Bee Canyon at the base of the San Jacinto Mountains will close intermittently over the next month for construction activities,” the U.S. Forest Service announced.

Closure dates

• Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 through Friday, Dec. 18, 2020

• Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 through Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020

• Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 through Friday, Jan. 14, 2021

Check for updates before visiting by calling the San Jacinto Ranger District at 909-382-2921 or checking the district’s website (www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/sbnf/alerts-notices) or Twitter page.