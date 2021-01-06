According to the Riverside University Health System – Public Health (RUHS) website, the area of Idyllwild-Pine Cove has a total of 69 reported COVID-19 cases since the outbreak and one death reported. Forty-six of the 69 people have recovered.

Gov. Gavin Newsom put the Southern California region on a Stay-at-Home order. The order, which includes Riverside County, was triggered because of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) capacity in the region.

Riverside County has 0% ICU bed availability and 0% in the region, according to the county’s website.

Last week, Newsom released the Safe Schools for All plan to reopen schools for in-person instruction across the state. Visit https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/Safe-Schools-for-All-Plan-Summary.aspx for details.

Riverside County shared the following links for business owners:

• State of California Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development, Small Business Relief: https://business.ca.gov

• Application Period for Small Business Tax Credit (Opened Dec. 1): www.ftb.ca.gov/file/business/credits/small-business-hiring-credit.html

• Riverside County Small Business Microloan Program in partnership with AmPac Business Capital: https://rivcoccsd.org/covid-19-bap

• CDC Small Business Finance Center’s financial products: https://cdcloans.com/small-business

• IBank Small Business Finance Center’s Disaster Relief loan guarantee programs: https://ibank.ca.gov/small-business/disaster-relief/

To contact the County of Riverside’s Business and Community Services department, call 951-955-0493 or send an email to [email protected] for local assistance.

All the following were ordered to close in the governor’s new Stay-at-Home order: indoor and outdoor playgrounds; indoor recreational facilities; hair salons and barbershops; personal care services; museums, zoos and aquariums; movie theaters; wineries; bars, breweries and distilleries; family entertainment centers; cardrooms and satellite wagering, limited services; live audience sports and amusement parks. The following sectors can operate with additional modifications, 100% mask wearing and social distancing: outdoor recreational facilities, retail, shopping centers, hotels/lodging, restaurants (takeout only), offices, places of worship and entertainment production including professional sports.

Outdoor playgrounds were able to reopen after the state received pushback from the closure.

Visit https://covid19.ca.gov/stay-home-except-for-essential-needs/, for more information on the order.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said that his department would not be enforcing the order.

As of press time on Jan. 5, Riverside County has 198,236 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 2,096 deaths related to COVID-19 and 131,588 people have recovered. One thousand five hundred and forty-three individuals are being hospitalized, and of those, 330 are in the ICU. The county’s positivity rate is 22.6%. The current adjusted case rate per 100,000 is 140.5.

As of press time on Dec. 29, Riverside County had 174,477 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 1,870 deaths related to COVID-19 and 110,736 people had recovered. One thousand three hundred and sixty-seven individuals were being hospitalized, and of those, 282 were in the ICU. The county’s positivity rate was 21.3%. The current adjusted case rate per 100,000 was 120.4.

As of press time on Dec. 21, Riverside County had 150,422 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 1,753 deaths related to COVID-19 and 72,008 people had recovered. One thousand two hundred and thirty-nine individuals were being hospitalized, and of those, 229 were in the ICU. The county’s positivity rate was 18.5%. The current adjusted case rate per 100,000 was 92.2.

To date, 1,709,934 total tests have been given for COVID-19 in Riverside County, according to RUHS.