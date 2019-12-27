

The Lake Hemet Municipal Water District board of directors division map. Division 2 is in yellow. Map courtesy of the Lake Hemet Municipal Water District

Lake Hemet Municipal Water District (LHMWD) Board President Frank Gorman resigned from the board Nov. 30 because he moved out of the district. The board will need to appoint an individual to fill the seat for the remaining 11 months of the term until it goes to election in November 2020, according to the district’s notice of vacancy.

“It is with regret, I find it necessary to resign my seat as director of division 2 and president of the Lake Hemet Municipal Water District board of directors, effective Nov. 30, 2019,” Gorman wrote in his resignation letter dated Nov. 21.

“I have found great pleasure in serving my community during these past 11 years,” the letter continued. “I have immense respect for the continuing work being done here at the district. I especially want to thank my fellow board members, past and present.”

The district posted the notice of the vacancy left by Gorman Monday, Dec. 23 with the closing date to receive applications by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.

The board, with three of the now four-member board present at its Dec. 19 meeting, decided to schedule the interviews for Gorman’s replacement for 2 p.m. on Jan. 16, 2020, prior to the regularly scheduled board meeting. The board will make an appointment at the conclusion of the interviews.

If you wish to apply to fill the vacancy, go to https://www.lhmwd.org/files/Notice%20of%20Vacancy%20Posting.pdf for information. To find out if you live in district 2, visit https://www.lhmwd.org/files/Director's%20Precinct%20Boundary%20Map%20(January%202019).pdf or see the map included with this story.