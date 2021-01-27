It is with great sadness to convey the sudden passing of Holly Leilani Kenyon, 40, on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 in Idyllwild due to heart complications.

Holly was born on Aug. 4, 1980 in Canoga Park, California. She was the youngest of four sisters and was raised for the first several years of her life in Simi Valley, California.

In the first grade, she moved to Hemet, California where she embraced horseback riding, swimming and dancing. In high school, she moved to Fort Mojave, Arizona and later to Moorpark, California where she graduated high school.

During these formative years, she continued her love for dance and found new fondness for acting in the theater.

As a young adult, Holly moved back to her old stomping ground in the Hemet region and fueled her creative energy as a hair stylist. She eventually moved to Idyllwild where she and her husband Dave have been enjoying raising their family.

She found her soul mate in Dave and her greatest joy was raising their family. Their home was filled with robust laughter and immeasurable love for each other and their children.

Holly was charming and had a depth to her that drew people in, making lifetime friends from every season of her life. She had an incredible and loving support group that grew and followed her throughout her life. Holly was an athlete and enjoyed every aspect of health and fitness from mountain biking and hiking to Jazzercise.

She was a creative and looked for the beauty in both the simple and complex, from quiet sunsets to beautiful, mid-century architecture, high-style fashion to the softness of one’s heart. It was all beautiful to her.

She loved laughter and was always the first to see the humor in situations and could roar to life a laughter from the belly that was contagious. She always had great hope for what the future held and would dream of long road trips, sights to see, adventures to experience, people to encounter and was excited for all the wonderous avenues of life to unfold.

Above all these things, she was defined the most by her love for family. She loved her morning cup of java with her love followed by long morning cuddles in bed with her children. She loved being a wife to Dave, a mama to her children and a fun spirited sister and aunty.

Holly was our vibrant star, sparkling with life and energy. She brought so much love and joy to her family and friends and she will be deeply missed by all.

Holly is survived by her husband Dave; her five children Chayton (18), Cole (13), Chloe (10), Elinore (9), and Blithe (5); her parents Cheryl and Ed Akau; and her sisters Mary Goldrod, Leah Vander Feer, and Heather Strahm.

Due to COVID-19, there will be no immediate services. A private ceremony for friends and family will be planned in the future.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on GoFundMe to “The Kenyon Family Fund” (organized by Stacy Kretsinger, of Idyllwild) at https://www.gofundme.com/f/9crxmj-kenyon-family?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1