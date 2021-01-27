Ramona, the love of my life, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Jan. 23 at 1 a.m. after a more than three-year long fight with osteoporosis in several of her vertebrae as well as Parkinson’s disease.

Being native Californians, we traveled through many jobs and locations, with our final move to Idyllwild, spending over 23 years living our dream in this beautiful mountain community.

Ramona loved Idyllwild and all her friends on the hill. She would often say, “it’s like dancing in the rain!”

Ramona was an accomplished interior designer, having received her associate degree in interior designing. She loved working with people to be able to time and time again fulfill their dreams. Our home emanates her talent.

We were married for more than 53 years — full of love, laughter and adventure. Ramona loved going camping in her beautiful motorhome with family and friends.

Ramona and I have our amazing son Joey McNabb, whom she loved more than life itself. He has always been there for her and we always have felt so blessed to have a deep family caring for each other.

Ramona had three brothers and five sisters. She was the middle child of nine siblings.

I will miss her love and laughter more than anyone will ever know.

Her loving husband,

Joe McNabb