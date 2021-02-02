Town Crier columnist Natasha Woods, aka Hot Mess Mama, was on “Wheel of Fortune” Monday night.



The show was filmed in Culver City but had a Boston theme.



She solved the following: “New England Patriots,” “Academic & athletic scholarships,” “Powdered sugar on a brownie” and “Clambake in the backyard.”

Natasha Woods on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Monday, Feb. 1.

PHOTO CREDIT: © 2021 QUADRA PRODUCTIONS, INC., PHOTOGRAPHER CAROL KAELSON. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.



Unfortunately, she did not advance to the bonus round but did end up winning $13,000.



“There is never a reason not to try,” Woods said when asked about her thoughts of being on the show. “Worst case is you get a no, and the best case, you get a trip to Hawaii.”



One notable comment Woods made during the show, “I love brownies.”

“And brownies are delicious,” she said after the show aired Monday. “I have no regrets about that declaration.”