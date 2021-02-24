It is with the greatest sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother on Friday, Feb. 19 in Palm Desert, California.

Sharon Lee (McGee) Meyerhoff was born April 18, 1941 in Livingston, Montana and was the daughter of Mary Elizabeth Stack McGee and Harold McGee. Her parents owned and operated the McGee Photographic Studio in Livingston, Montana.

In 1963, Sharon moved to Los Angeles where she accepted a job with the Del Webb Corporation.

She met her future husband Victor Meyerhoff, who lived in the same apartment building. They were married in 1965. Sharon and Victor eloped to Honolulu and enjoyed a long and happy marriage until his passing in 1994.

Sharon lived life to the fullest and enjoyed spending time with her family and traveling the globe with her girlfriends. Mom also loved reading, museums, the theater, movies, fine dining and her 5 o’clock martini.

Sharon leaves behind many loved ones including her children Alex, Leslea, Elizabeth and Natalie plus a stepdaughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Sharon had many dear friends including Nancy, whom she met in Kindergarten, and with whom she remained life-long friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests planting a tree in Israel through the Jewish National Fund at JNF.org.