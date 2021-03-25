Sadly, and with heavy hearts, we must say good-bye to our beloved wife, mother and grandmother Judith Lynn Genovese Oltman.

She died on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 at the age of 80 from a sudden heart attack after receiving a COVID vaccination.

Judy was born to Frank Genovese and Margaret Verostko Genovese on Dec. 25, 1940 in South Pasadena. She attended local schools, graduating from South Pasadena High School in 1958 (Go Tigers!).

She married the love of her life David Roebuck Oltman and moved with him to Iowa. After two winters in Iowa, they permanently returned to Southern California, eventually settling in the Hemet Valley and Idyllwild.

They enjoyed many good times in the Idyllwild vacation home with family and friends, shopping in town and dining in local restaurants, especially the Restaurant Gastrognome.

Judy is survived by her husband of 63 years David R. Oltman and her children Kimberly (Rahim), David J. and Darci (Jeffery), her grandchildren Ashley (Devon), Austin and Alexander (fiancée Sarah) and her many Idyllwild friends, especially Bob and Paula Hetzler.

The family encourages donations to City of Hope. Donations may be sent to https://ourhope.cityofhope.org/weloveyoujudy.