Stevie

Last week in “Days of Our Nine Lives,” the cats discussed ARF’s role in the community.

Pepper: Things are picking up!

Whiskers: What do you mean?

Pepper: We have two new ARF cats! I’m so excited!

Whiskers: I caught a glimpse of them. What are their stories?

Pepper: Here they are, and they may tell you themselves.

Stevie: Hi! I’m Stevie. I’m a middle-aged boy who is hoping to find a new forever home. And so is my friend, Shorty.

Shorty: Hello, everyone. I may be a senior, but I’m a youngster at heart.

Lulu: Hello, Stevie and Shorty. It’s so very nice to have you here with us. I can see you are fine with us cats. How about dogs?

Stevie: We don’t know. Haven’t really spent any time with the canine crowd.

Pepper: But the big question is, do you like humans?

Stevie: Oh yes! We like to be petted and spoiled.

Lulu: You’re both very handsome. I saw the ARF humans trying to get a good photo of you Shorty, but they were having difficulty. Stevie, however, was more than happy to pose.

Stevie: Oh, I like the camera, but my pal Shorty is a bit camera shy.

Lulu: Then I guess folks will have to set up a time to come meet him in person.

Pepper: And Stevie, too!

Whiskers: Of course. Both Stevie and Shorty welcome the company.

Lulu: As do the rest of us.

Be sure to keep up with the animal antics of “Days of our Nine Lives” each week. And please stop in to say hello to the entire adoptable cast at the ARF House, 26890 Highway 243 on Saturdays 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m.-2 p.m., or by appointment M–F by calling 951-659-1122.

Creature Corner is sponsored by Sandi Mathers.