According to the Riverside University Health System – Public Health (RUHS) website, the area of Idyllwild-Pine Cove has a total of 115 reported COVID-19 cases since the outbreak and two deaths reported. One hundred and thirteen of the 115 people have recovered.

As of press time on April 20, Riverside County has 297,620 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 4,547 deaths related to COVID-19 and 291,022 people have recovered. Eighty-two individuals are being hospitalized, and of those, 14 are in the ICU. The county’s positivity rate is 2.0%. The current adjusted case rate per 100,000 is 3.6. The county is reporting that 24.9% of its population has received the full dose of the COVID-19 shot.

As of press time on April 13, Riverside County had 296,801 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 4,504 deaths related to COVID-19 and 290,048 people had recovered. Ninety-five individuals were being hospitalized, and of those, 22 were in the ICU. The county’s positivity rate was 2.0%. The current adjusted case rate per 100,000 was 3.5. The county was reporting that 21.8% of its population had received the full dose of the COVID-19 shot.

As of press time on April 6, Riverside County had 295,631 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 4,417 deaths related to COVID-19 and 288,924 people had recovered. One hundred and two individuals were being hospitalized, and of those, 21 were in the ICU. The county’s positivity rate was 2.0%. The current adjusted case rate per 100,000 was 3.5. The county was reporting that 18.1% of its population had received the full dose of the COVID-19 shot.

To date, 2,863,772 total tests have been given for COVID-19 in Riverside County, according to RUHS. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Riverside County has an estimated population of 2.47 million.

The county announced last Tuesday that it has placed a “pause on the administration of Johnson and Johnson vaccines at its clinics, following a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).” Issues with blood clotting are reported.

The county’s Idyllwild one-day clinic to administer the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 shot last weekend was changed to Pfizer. The second dose will be administered May 8.

The CDC defines vaccine as “A product that stimulates a person’s immune system to produce immunity to a specific disease, protecting the person from that disease. Vaccines are usually administered through needle injections, but can also be administered by mouth or sprayed into the nose.”

For more information on the COVID-19 shot, visit www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine or call 2-1-1. Seniors can call the Riverside County Office on Aging at 800-510-2020.

For rental assistance, visit www.unitedlift.org/. Supervisor Chuck Washington’s office let residents know “the program will provide one-time rental assistance support to cover up to 12 months of unpaid rent during the period between March 13, 2020, until the time of application, plus an additional three months of future rent. Eligibility is limited to renters in Riverside County with a current lease agreement who are earning 80% or below of the area’s median income and can document a loss of income due to COVID-19 economic impacts that leave them unable to make their rent. Assistance is provided without regard to immigration status.”

For information on SBA’s assistance to small businesses, visit sba.gov/ppp or treasury.gov/cares. To contact the county of Riverside’s Business and Community Services department, call 951-955-0493 or send an email to [email protected] for local assistance.

Hemet Unified School District students in grades preschool to second grade returned to on-site instruction March 29. Grades three through five returned April 12. Middle school students in sixth grade returned April 12 and grades seven and eight returned April 19. High school students in ninth grade returned April 12 and grades 10 to 12 returned April 19.

Visit the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) website at www.osha.gov/laws-regs, to become familiar with the laws and regulations pertaining to personal protective equipment, including what is mandatory with regards to respirators, etc.