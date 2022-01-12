An Mountain Center man arrested on several felony charges received a two-year state prison sentence.

R.A.I.D Task Force arrested Marcus Allen Saul, 38, Sept. 14, 2021, on Red Mountain Road in Sage. Riverside County District Attorney’s Office Public Information Officer John Hall said Saul “was arrested when, during a probation search, he was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and a loaded firearm was found in a vehicle.”

Hall said on Sept. 24, 2021, Saul “pleaded guilty to two felonies — possession of a controlled substance while armed and possession of a controlled substance for sales.”

On Sept. 17, 2021, he also was charged with violation of post-release community supervision but that was “dismissed in the interest of justice because of the prison sentence in the above described case,” said Hall.

Oct. 10, 2021, Saul committed a felony act of great bodily injury on another person and pleaded guilty.

Saul was convicted Dec. 16, 2021. Because this was his second felony conviction, eligibility for parole was denied.

In 2013, he was convicted of two felonies, evading arrest and taking a vehicle without owner consent, and was sentenced to prison.