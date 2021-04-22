By Stephanie Yost

Idyllwild Community Center president

The Idyllwild Community Center (ICC) is reopening the Sunday Farmers Market at Town Hall this coming Sunday, April 25. Market hours will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Please note that all COVID-19 restrictions remain in place for the market, so mask-wearing and social distancing will be enforced for vendors and customers. Please help keep our community and visitors safe by complying with these requirements.

ICC has confirmed the regular local and off-the-Hill vendors will be there. And, as always, the Idyllwild HELP Center will participate, offering an amazing array of gently used clothing, antiques and curios.

Only wet weather will prevent the Farmers Market from being open on any given Sunday. ICC will post closure notices on its Idyllwild Community Center Facebook page by Friday before a scheduled market.

The rental fee for a 10-by-10 booth space is $15 for individuals and businesses, although local nonprofit organizations can obtain booth space free of charge.

All net proceeds collected by ICC go to support programs for residents and visitors to Idyllwild and the surrounding mountain communities. Interested new vendors can find out more information by calling 951-659-2638.