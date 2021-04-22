We’re well into our second year of COVID, and it seems the pandemic may be at least in the beginning stages of winding down.
Major thanks are again in order to the essential workers in our community who keep on serving the public, risking their own health in the process. These folk staff our health centers, law enforcement agencies, fire stations, ambulances, HELP Center, food distribution projects, post offices, markets, pharmacy, library, water districts, restaurants, filing stations, stores, shops and shuttle services, among others.
And we owe further thanks to those from off our Hill –– truck drivers and delivery service personnel –– who keep us all supplied during these tough times.
We sincerely appreciate and thank you all.