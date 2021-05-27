Hospitalizations within Riverside County continue to decline. The county remains in the orange tier of the state’s tier system.

The newspaper has received multiple inquiries over the last couple of weeks regarding upcoming community events. We have reported what we know and will report any updates we receive.

Gov. Gavin Newsom recently said the state would open up June 15 if “vaccine supply is sufficient for Californians 16 years and older who wish to be inoculated” and hospitalization numbers remain low. He also said the June 15 date would be revisited, if needed.

According to the Riverside University Health System – Public Health (RUHS) website, the area of Idyllwild-Pine Cove has a total of 117 reported COVID-19 cases since the outbreak and two deaths reported. One hundred and fourteen of the 117 people have recovered.

As of press time on May 25, Riverside County has 300,476 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 4,608 deaths related to COVID-19 and 294,692 people have recovered. Thirty-seven individuals are being hospitalized, and of those, seven are in the ICU. The county’s positivity rate is 1.5%. The current adjusted case rate per 100,000 is 2.5. The county is reporting that 38.4% of its population has received the full dose of the COVID-19 shot.

As of press time on May 18, Riverside County had 300,039 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 4,598 deaths related to COVID-19 and 294,018 people had recovered. Fifty-four individuals were being hospitalized, and of those, 11 were in the ICU. The county’s positivity rate was 1.6%. The current adjusted case rate per 100,000 was 2.8. The county was reporting that 36.4% of its population had received the full dose of the COVID-19 shot.

As of press time on May 11, Riverside County had 299,376 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 4,590 deaths related to COVID-19 and 293,289 people had recovered. Seventy-four individuals were being hospitalized, and of those, 16 were in the ICU. The county’s positivity rate was 1.6%. The current adjusted case rate per 100,000 was 2.7. The county was reporting that 36.7% of its population had received the full dose of the COVID-19 shot.

To date, 3,094,646 total tests have been given for COVID-19 in Riverside County, according to RUHS. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Riverside County has an estimated population of 2.47 million.

CNN previously reported nine members of the New York Yankees have tested positive for the coronavirus after receiving the COVID-19 shot.

The CDC defines vaccine as “A product that stimulates a person’s immune system to produce immunity to a specific disease, protecting the person from that disease. Vaccines are usually administered through needle injections, but can also be administered by mouth or sprayed into the nose.”

“Riverside County does not ask residents to pay for vaccinations or vaccination appointments,” said Jewel Lee, director of Office on Aging. “Scammers are preying on seniors and at-risk adults who are seeking services during the pandemic recovery.”

The county advised seniors and their caregivers to “never give out financial information to callers, websites or emailers who insist the data is required to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination.”

If you think you have been targeted, call the Adult Protective Services (APS) hotline at 800-491-7123.

If you book your own appointment at a county-run clinic, you “will be asked to provide basic personal information” and possibly your Social Security number.

For information on how to avoid a vaccine-related scam, visit https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/blog/2021/04/covid-vaccines-are-free?utm_source=govdelivery.

For more information on the COVID-19 shot, visit www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine or call 2-1-1. Seniors can call the Riverside County Office on Aging at 800-510-2020.

For information on SBA’s assistance to small businesses, visit sba.gov/ppp or treasury.gov/cares. To contact the county of Riverside’s Business and Community Services department, call 951-955-0493 or send an email to [email protected] for local assistance.

Visit the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) website at https://www.osha.gov/laws-regs, to become familiar with the laws and regulations pertaining to personal protective equipment, including what is mandatory with regards to respirators, etc.