The state reopened Tuesday, June 15. Gov. Gavin Newsom stated he would not be ending the state of emergency. Physical distancing, capacity limits on businesses and the county tier system all ended June 15.

Written on https://covid19.ca.gov/safely-reopening/ is “As of June 15, 2021, the Governor terminated the executive orders that put into place the Stay Home Order and the Blueprint for a Safer Economy. He also phased out the vast majority of executive actions put in place since March 2020 as part of the pandemic response, leaving a subset of provisions that facilitate the ongoing recovery.

“The new public health order [https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/Order-of-the-State-Public-Health-Officer-Beyond-Blueprint.aspx] effective June 15 supersedes all prior health orders. The order has limited restrictions, only related to masking and mega-events, as well as settings serving children and youth pending an expected update to the K-12 schools guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

Newsom’s orders are available at https://www.gov.ca.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/6.11.21-EO-N-07-21-signed.pdf and https://www.gov.ca.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/6.11.21-EO-N-08-21-signed.pdf.

According to the Riverside University Health System – Public Health (RUHS) website, the area of Idyllwild-Pine Cove has a total of 117 reported COVID-19 cases since the outbreak and two deaths reported. One hundred and fifteen of the 117 people have recovered.

As of press time on June 15, Riverside County has 301,329 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 4,620 deaths related to COVID-19 and 296,001 people have recovered. Thirty-three individuals are being hospitalized, and of those, nine are in the ICU. The county’s positivity rate is 1.2%. The current adjusted case rate per 100,000 is 1.6. The county is reporting that 42.6% of its population has received the full dose of the COVID-19 shot.

As of press time on June 8, Riverside County had 301,128 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 4,618 deaths related to COVID-19 and 295,675 people had recovered. Thirty-two individuals were being hospitalized, and of those, five were in the ICU. The county’s positivity rate was 1.3%. The current adjusted case rate per 100,000 was 2.0. The county was reporting that 41.1% of its population has received the full dose of the COVID-19 shot.

As of press time on June 2, Riverside County had 300,732 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 4,608 deaths related to COVID-19 and 295,290 people had recovered. Thirty-two individuals were being hospitalized, and of those, seven were in the ICU. The county’s positivity rate was 1.3%. The current adjusted case rate per 100,000 was 2.0. The county was reporting that 41.1% of its population had received the full dose of the COVID-19 shot.

To date, 3,198,364 total tests have been given for COVID-19 in Riverside County, according to RUHS. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Riverside County has an estimated population of 2.47 million.

For more information on the COVID-19 shot, visit www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine or call 2-1-1. Seniors can call the Riverside County Office on Aging at 800-510-2020.

