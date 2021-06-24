You Town Crier Members have been crucial to the TC’s operation. We have done about all the internal economizing we can do now, so your Memberships are all the more important to us.

Many Hill businesses likely will reopen or extend their hours during the next few weeks, and, of course, they will want to let you all — and our Hill’s many visitors — know about their reopenings, their new business hours and their special offerings through their ads in the Town Crier.

We at the TC will continue to do our best to cover matters of interest and importance on our Hill. We thank all our Town Crier Members for having kept the TC serving our community through these rough times. Please join us if you haven’t already!