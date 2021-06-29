A structure fire on Sylvan Way in Pine Cove Sunday was initially reported as a vegetation fire. The fire was reported about 12:15 p.m.

A house on Sylvan Way was engulfed in flames Sunday just after noon.

PHOTO BY MELISSA DIAZ HERNANDEZ

Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department Station 23 was first on scene. A firefighter told the newspaper they could see the flames from the engine on the way to the scene once they reached Pine Cove Market and when they arrived on scene the flames were above the trees.

Flames from a structure fire on Sylvan Way Sunday engulfed the home as firefighters work to extinguish the flames.

PHOTO BY ROB MUIR

Before fire personnel arrived on scene, neighbors came out with hoses after hearing up to six explosions. Cheryl Rice was one of those neighbors.

Idyllwild Fire responded to assist. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department was also on scene doing traffic control.

Two firefighters take a short break after extinguishing the flames of a structure fire Sunday afternoon on Sylvan Way.

PHOTO BY MELISSA DIAZ HERNANDEZ

Firefighters had the flames extinguished by about 12:40 p.m. but remained on scene continuing to spray down trees and other structures and items on the property. Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department Battalion Chief Mike Ballinger told the newspaper they were “ensuring the safety of the community and making sure the fire wasn’t going to rekindle.”

The male resident was transported by American Medical Response to San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital for possible second-degree burns.

Ballinger said of the cause, “It was likely to have started from the home resident igniting his barbecue.”

A firefighter hoses down an oak tree to keep it from reigniting.



PHOTO BY MELISSA DIAZ HERNANDEZ

The resident was displaced and American Red Cross was contacted to assist him.

Michelle Loke of Singapore was staying with her friend at an Airbnb a couple of houses south of the fire. “I was in the living room and I could hear something that sounded like gunshots or explosions,” she said, “like ‘bang, bang, bang’ and then it stopped.”

She and her friend went outside and noticed a lot of smoke. Neighbors came out, too, and then emergency vehicles arrived.

Firefighters and a neighbor talk after the flames have been extinguished.

PHOTO BY CHERYL RICE

The two headed to Idyllwild to have lunch but grew concerned, so returned to the house to retrieve valuables in case the fire spread.

“It is very horrific, very sad and shocking,” Loke said.

Ballinger also told the newspaper that an oak tree did not need to be cut down, as initially thought. Firefighters were worried about it reigniting and flames going into the canopy.