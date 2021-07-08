We celebrate a life well lived.

Born Sept. 11, 1941, Dan spent his life serving God, family and community. He was humble and selfless and would stop to help anyone in need.

Dan married the love of his life Barbara in 1962. He was a loving and faithful husband for 59 years. Being a devoted husband was one of his top priorities in life. The love he had and shared with his wife is one to emulate and a legacy to treasure.

He worked in the steel and aluminum industry for over 50 years. When he could get away, he would take his family camping in Idyllwild, dreaming of one day retiring to the mountain community.

He enjoyed fast cars and fast boats, and spent many years working on both. You might have seen him riding around town in his 1947 Chevy or attending one of the local car shows.

He captained a cabin cruiser. Everyone looked forward to his Christmas cruises of the costal lights where he would take group after group nightly. Dan was also a member of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary.

One day, he gave up his sea adventures for a land yacht, and so began the RV trips around the country. Dan and Barbara loved their time at the beach in Dana Point. If he wasn’t driving around in his RV, he was taking one of his many cruises to Mexico, Hawaii, Alaska and beyond.

He retired to Idyllwild 15 years ago and jumped in with both feet. He served as an usher and deacon at Idyllwild Bible Church, taught Adult Sunday School and volunteered with the ground maintenance.

He was a member of the Mountain Community Patrol for 13 years. In 2015, he won Member of the Year.

For decades, Dan taught lifesaving CPR classes for the Red Cross. He worked with graffiti removal, town yard sales and anywhere else help was needed. He was there to lend a hand.

Dan was an all-around Mr. Fix-it and punctual to a fault; if he arrived somewhere on time, by his standards, he was late.

He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years Barbara Maring; their children Michelle Getz, Wendy Irish and David Maring; grandchildren Ian, Brandon, Hannah, Joshua and Allyson; and great-grandchild Penny.

We will be holding a Celebration of Life memorial service at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 31 at Idyllwild Bible Church.