The Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 shot has an additional warning on its label as of July 12: Guillain-Barré syndrome. The Mayo Clinic defines the syndrome as “a rare disorder in which your body’s immune system attacks your nerves. Weakness and tingling in your extremities are usually the first symptoms.

“These sensations can quickly spread, eventually paralyzing your whole body. In its most severe form Guillain-Barre syndrome is a medical emergency. Most people with the condition must be hospitalized to receive treatment.”

Pregnant women

Reuters reported June 23, the NIH started clinical trials with pregnant women (https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/nih-begins-clinical-trial-testing-covid-19-vaccine-pregnant-women-2021-06-23/).

“The U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) said on Wednesday it had begun a study to evaluate the immune responses generated by COVID-19 vaccines in pregnant or postpartum women.

“The NIH study, MOMI-VAX, will measure the development and durability of antibodies against the coronavirus in women vaccinated during pregnancy or the first two postpartum months.

“The researchers will assess vaccine safety and also evaluate whether vaccinated pregnant women pass along protection to their babies via the placenta or breast milk.

“Many pregnant women in the United States have already received the COVID-19 vaccine available under emergency use authorization.

“’The results of this study will fill gaps in our knowledge and help inform policy recommendations and personal decision-making on COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy,’ National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director (NIAID) Dr. Anthony Fauci said. NIAID is financing the study.”

Riverside County data

Because the COVID-19 data is now only updated weekly on Wednesdays, the data the newspaper reports will be outdated by a week. For the most recent data visit, https://www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus. The Riverside University Health System – Public Health (RUHS) website continues to update the numbers Monday through Friday (excluding holidays) regarding the COVID-19 shot.

The area of Idyllwild-Pine Cove has a total of 118 reported COVID-19 cases since the outbreak and two deaths reported. One hundred and fifteen of the 118 people have recovered. Last time, the county reported the area had a total of 119 cases.

As of July 14, Riverside County had 302,069 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 4,647 deaths related to COVID-19 and 295,921 people had recovered. Ninety-four individuals were being hospitalized, and of those, 14 were in the ICU. As of July 19, 48.4% of county population received the full dose of the COVID-19 shot.

As of July 7, Riverside County had 303,062 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 4,648 deaths related to COVID-19 and 297,330 people had recovered. Sixty-eight individuals were being hospitalized, and of those, 12 were in the ICU.

For more information on the COVID-19 shot, visit www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine or call 2-1-1. Seniors can call the Riverside County Office on Aging at 800-510-2020.