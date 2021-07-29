The area of Idyllwild-Pine Cove has a total of 118 reported COVID-19 cases since the outbreak and two deaths reported, according to the Riverside University Health System - Public Health website. One hundred and fifteen of the 118 people have recovered.

As of July 27, Riverside County had 305,589 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 4,658 deaths related to COVID-19 and 298,029 people had recovered. One hundred and ninety individuals were being hospitalized, and of those, 47 were in the ICU. As of July 26, 49.1% of county population received the full dose of the COVID-19 shot.

As of July 14, Riverside County had 302,069 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 4,647 deaths related to COVID-19 and 295,921 people had recovered. Ninety-four individuals were being hospitalized, and of those, 14 were in the ICU. As of July 19, 48.4% of county population received the full dose of the COVID-19 shot.

As of July 7, Riverside County had 303,062 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 4,648 deaths related to COVID-19 and 297,330 people had recovered. Sixty-eight individuals were being hospitalized, and of those, 12 were in the ICU.

For more information on the COVID-19 shot, visit www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine or call 2-1-1. Seniors can call the Riverside County Office on Aging at 800-510-2020.