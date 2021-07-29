We’re well into our second year of COVID, and it seems uncertainty prevails as to whether the pandemic is winding down with the number of people vaccinated or beginning a new surge with delta variant and the number of people still unvaccinated.

So, once again, thanks are in order to the essential workers in our community who keep on serving the public while risking their own health in the process. These folk staff our health centers, law enforcement agencies, fire stations, ambulances, help center, food distribution projects, post offices, markets, pharmacy, library, water districts, restaurants, filing stations, stores, shops and shuttle services, among others.

And we owe further thanks to those from off our Hill — truck drivers and delivery service personnel who keep us all supplied during these uncertain times.