More and more businesses in our community have been reopening.

Our restaurants are filling up — especially on weekends — and they are working hard to bring their staffing up to normal levels. So, now is the time to advertise your positions available to your future employees and to list your business hours, menus and specials for new and returning customers.

With visitors filling our streets on weekends again, inns are advertising their accommodations, and shops are advertising their wares.

Contractors are advertising for renewed business as folk are more willing to allow outside people in their homes again.

The Town Crier is an active part of our community’s recovery. The best of good fortune to us all!