The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has now officially and formally “approved” the Pfizer vaccine for use. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines remain Authorized for Emergency Use (AEU) and have applied for official and formal approval.

The CDC reports: “The current 7-day moving average of daily new U.S. COVID cases increased 14% compared with last week, and it is 93.9% higher compared to the peak observed 13 months ago on July 20, 2020. It is 1,042.0% (i.e., more than 10 times) higher than the lowest value observed just two months ago in June.”

The CDC advises that new data provide further evidence that the “COVID vaccines are safe for people who are pregnant, including those early in pregnancy,” and “there currently is no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID vaccines, cause fertility problems in women or men.”

For more CDC information on COVID vaccines and pregnancy, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/planning-for-pregnancy.html and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/recommendations/pregnancy.html#anchor_1628692463325.

Further CDC resources are at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/covid-data/covidview/.

As of Aug. 23, California reported 4,123,250 total confirmed cases of COVID, with 64,677 resulting deaths.

As of Aug. 23, Riverside County Public Health (RCPH) reported a total of 320,836 confirmed COVID cases with 4,594 confirmed deaths. With slightly more than 2 million residents in Riverside County, the current seven-day rolling averages are 35.2 cases and 0.06 deaths per 100,000 people. The county reports 653 hospitalized COVID patients at this time, with 139 of them being in ICU. Riverside County has 63 ICU beds available.

RCPH reports 52.4% of residents 12 years old and older have been fully vaccinated. RCPH further reports 125 total cases of COVID in the Idyllwild-Pine Cove community, with 121 recovered and 2 deaths, leaving 2 cases still active.