The Idyllwild Community Center director sent an explanation on Town Hall’s COVID-19 closure to parents Monday, Aug. 16.

Recreation and Program Director Will Steichen said he was informed Wednesday, Aug. 11, that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

However, he did say that the employee had not worked since Friday, Aug. 6, and “interacted very lightly with the other staff as we were not running child programs the week of 8/2-8/6.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we decided to shut down our programs until all working staff members have received 2 negative COVID-19 tests. Currently, all of our returning staff members have received 2 negative COVID-19 test allowing us to safely reopen our After School Program today …”

The reopening occurred the Monday of the announcement.

“In addition to our usual sanitizing policies, the facility has undergone an extensive cleaning,” Steichen said.

He also added that the employee who tested positive will not return for two weeks from after the exposure date and two consecutive negative COVID-19 tests.

“I do apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused, but want to reiterate that we feel it is our responsibility to take every precaution we can in keeping you and your children safe and healthy,” Steichen wrote.