Forest Service temporarily closing all California national forests

By Becky Clark - August 30, 2021

The U.S. Forest Service is temporarily closing all California national forests due to the ongoing wildfire crisis. To view the exceptions to this order, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/r5/news-events/?cid=FSEPRD949139.