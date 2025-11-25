By JP Crumrine

On Nov. 24, the U.S Forest Service has announced that its prescribed fire burns will begin in the San Jacinto Ranger District today, Nov. 25.

Areas to be burned will be in the vicinity of the Kenworthy Station 52, Vista Grande Station 51, and the Cranston (Area 3) Office.

Expect the burning to begin around 9 a.m. and to be completed by evening.

Future burns may be in the Pine Cove area. There may be others in Riverside and San Bernardino counties where burns will occur.

You may see smoke in the air. And the FS advises to watch for warning signs along the road and stay away from these areas.

For more information, the FS suggest you visit their social media sites: #RxBurn #SBNF #sanjacintorangerdistrict

Or www.facebook.com/SanBernardinoNF or //x.com/home.