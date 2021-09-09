Michael Thomas Williams, 71, a gentle soul, passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 in Yucca Valley. He was born in Palm Springs.

Whether it was the beach, the mountains, or the desert, he called them all home.

An avid karaoke singer, guitarist and Jimmy Buffet sound-alike, he entertained us all. Like his father and grandfather before him, he was a tile contractor

Those in Palm Springs, Idyllwild and Oregon mourn his loss.

He is survived by his brother, Barry V. Williams, his sister, Moira L. Williams, and a multitude of friends.

May the roads rise with you, our dear brother and friend.