Last week in “Days of Our Nine Lives,” the ARF cats met Mila and Don, the newest members of the ARF cattery.

Stevie: I think it might be time to remind humans about caring for dogs and cats in the summer heat.

Whiskers: That’s a good idea. People should be reminded often.

Stevie: It is important that people realize that dogs and cats are less heat tolerant than humans. They don’t sweat the way humans do (a primary way that humans expel heat) and generally have an insulating hair coat.

Don: Panting is one of the main ways dogs and cats expel heat and excessive panting could be a sign of overheating. In general, it is not recommended to take pets for long walks when the temperatures start to rise above 80 degrees F. When dogs do go for short walks, they should have access to plenty of fresh water and avoid black top which can burn their feet.

Stevie: That is a good reminder.

Mila: I wonder if people know that heartworm disease is transmitted by mosquitoes and is fatal if left untreated. Heartworm preventatives also prevent intestinal parasites during the winter season. Heartworm disease is very difficult and expensive to treat, and ARF has seen cases in this area in un-treated dogs. The treatment for heartworm disease is expensive and dangerous. Even some treated dogs won’t make it, so it is important to take prevention seriously!

Pepper: Something else that dog guardians need to remember is that not all dogs know how to swim.

Whiskers: Most dogs will naturally “dog paddle” when they enter the water, but that doesn’t mean they can keep it up for any period of time. Many dogs will become anxious in the water and could drown because they are scared or become exhausted.

Don: Wise advice to heed!

Be sure to keep up with the animal antics of "Days of our Nine Lives" each week.

