The Rev. Anne Cox Bailey will give a free Ponder Anew Seminar at 11:30 a.m. Sunday Sept. 26, at St. Hugh of Lincoln Episcopal Church, 25525 Tahquitz Drive (on the corner of Tahquitz and South Circle drives.)

Bailey’s first career was as a ballet and concert modern dancer, teacher and director; she and husband Henry met as the parents in California Ballet’s “Nutcracker” in San Diego.

Her parents bought one of the first condos in Coronado’s Cabrillo Tower, before construction began, later moving to a home her father built on Adella Avenue. Bailey and her husband’s wedding reception was held in the new garden.

After dancing in San Diego, New York and Europe, Bailey returned to California to attend Church Divinity School of the Pacific, the only Episcopal seminary on the West Coast. She was ordained an Episcopal priest in 2001.

Bailey served an historically African American parish for three years, then as rector in a parish in a large retirement community where she assisted many with the vicissitudes of growing old in society.

While she was attending seminary, her mother showed signs of changes in her brain function that turned out to be Frontotemporal Dementia. Seeking help for her mother led her to Teepa Snow, world-renowned expert in dementia.

Bailey is certified as a coach and a consultant in Snow’s Positive Approach to Care.

Bailey is available for residential staff trainings, family consultations and individual questions. She is especially interested in encouraging congregations to become centers of information and assistance in their communities. She is available by phone and online, for anyone who would like to learn how to create moments of joy and meaning in the lives of those living with dementia, their loved ones and care partners.

Bailey can be reached at [email protected] or 925-899-8182.