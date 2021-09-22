Stevie

Last week in “Days of Our Nine Lives,” the ARF cats talked about caring for pets in the summer heat.

Stevie: I have been compiling fun and sensible ways to keep pets cool during the heat.

Whiskers: I bet this group could come up with some good ideas.

Stevie: One I read about was giving dogs frozen treats to cool them.

Don: Right! Freezing their favorite fruits is good. I know they often like apples, watermelon, strawberries, blueberries and bananas.

Stevie: And I know of a human who freezes bits of these fruits into water and voila! Pupsicles!

Mila: And don’t forget that many dogs like veggies! Pupsicles may also include carrots, broccoli, cucumber, and sweet potato. Dogs go crazy over this treat.

Lulu: And don’t forget that ice cream especially formulated for dogs may be purchased.

Whiskers: No one has yet suggested things to keep us felines cool. I think we would also like frozen treats!

Don: Heck! We even like plain old ice cubes!

Lulu: And at times I really like taking a nap on a cool, damp towel.

Don: I know of a human who put a cooling mat under his cat’s favorite bed.

Mila: And if there is not a cooling mat on hand, a human could wrap freezer blocks or pads in a towel to put under the bed. Where there’s a will, there’s a way!

Stevie: People just have to be aware of the temperature and its effect on their cats and dogs. There should be plenty of fresh, cool water for them to drink.

Lulu: And there should always be a quiet, shaded spot for them to relax.

