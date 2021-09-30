Idyllwild Fire

The Idyllwild Fire Protection District responded to these calls from Saturday to Friday, Sept. 18 to 24.

• Sept. 18 — Public service assist, 12:05 p.m. Maranatha Dr.

• Sept. 18 — No incident found on arrival at dispatch address, 4 p.m. Hwy. 74.

• Sept. 19 — EMS call, provide advanced life support, 4:23 a.m. Maranatha Dr.

• Sept. 19 — Special type of incident, 8:07 a.m. Cowbell Alley.

• Sept. 19 — Public service assist, 1:20 p.m. Silver Fir Dr.

• Sept. 20 — Public service, assist physically disabled 1:28 a.m. South Circle Dr.

• EMS call, provide ALS, 4:29 p.m. Forest Dr.

• Sept. 20 — EMS call, provide ALS, 7:47 p.m. Hwy. 243.

• Sept. 21 — Service call, 9:35 a.m. Maranatha Dr.

• Sept. 21 — EMS call, provide basic life support, 10:48 a.m. Maranatha Dr.

• Sept. 21 — Public service, 11:15 a.m. Maranatha Dr.

• Sept. 21 — EMS call, provide ASL, 3:37 p.m. Live Oak St.

• Sept. 23 — EMS call, provide ALS, 7:28 a.m. Maranatha Dr.

• Sept. 23 — Dispatched & canceled en route, 7:02 p.m. Hwy. 243.

• Sept. 23 — EMS call, provide ALS, 8:10 p.m. Maranatha Dr.

• Sept. 23 — Smoke scare, odor of smoke, 8:56 p.m. Double View Dr.

• Sept. 24 — Dispatched & canceled en route, 6:43 a.m. Hwy. 74.

• Sept. 25 — EMS call, provide ALS, 4:36 a.m. Hwy. 74.

• Sept. 25 — EMS call, provide ALS, 9:28 a.m. Scenic Dr.

• Sept. 25 — EMS call, provide ALS, 1:53 p.m. N. Circle Dr.

• Sept. 25 — Dispatched & canceled en route, 3:20 p.m. Hwy. 74.

CalFire/RivCo

The Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department responded to the following calls from Monday to Sunday, Sept. 20 to 26.

Pine Cove

• Sept. 21 — Allergies, 1:07 p.m.

• Sept. 21 — Fire, false alarm, 1:20 p.m.

• Sept. 21 — Fainting, 2:01 p.m.

• Sept. 21 — Fire, false alarm, 3:16 p.m.

• Sept 22 — Chest pain, 3:39 p.m.

• Sept. 22 — Falls, 11:48 p.m.

• Sept. 23 — Breathing problem, 5:13 p.m.

• Sept. 23 — Breathing problem, 6:26 p.m.

• Sept. 23 — Gas odor outside, 6:36 p.m.

• Sept. 23 — Falls, 6:57 p.m.

• Sept. 23 — Fire, false alarm, 7:36 p.m.

• Sept. 24 — Falls, public assist, 1:07 a.m.

• Sept. 25 — Inaccessible rescue, 1:35 p.m.

• Sept. 26 — Hemorrhage, 5:32 a.m.

Anza

• Sept. 20 — Chest pain, 4:47 a.m.

• Sept. 20 — Residential structure fire, 1:25 p.m.

• Sept. 21 — Structure fire, 12:57 a.m.

• Sept. 22 — Hemorrhage, 6:07 a.m.

• Sept. 25 — Unknown medical, 5:56 p.m.

Garner Valley

• Sept. 20 — Residential structure fire, 1:25 p.m.

• Sept. 20 — Choking, 3:42 p.m.

• Sept. 21 — Structure fire, 12:57 a.m.

• Sept. 21 — Traumatic injuries, 9:33 a.m.

• Sept. 22 — Chest pain, 3:40 p.m.

• Sept. 24 — Traumatic injuries, 6:36 a.m.

Pinyon

• Sept. 20 — Smoke check, false alarm, 9:05 a.m.

• Sept. 23 — Vegetation fire, 5:52 p.m.

• Sept. 24 — Breathing problems, 2:29 p.m.

• Sept. 24 — Fire, false alarm, 3:14 p.m.

• Sept. 25 — Inaccesible rescue, 1:35 p.m.

• Sept. 25 — Headache, 3:18 p.m.

Sheriff’s log

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Hemet Station responded to the following calls Saturday to Friday, Sept. 18 to 24.

Idyllwild

• Sept. 18 — Alarm call, 10:44 a.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 18 — Alarm call, 12:32 p.m. 26000 block of Saunders Meadow Rd. Citation issued.

• Sept. 18 — 911 hangup from cellphone, 2:47 p.m. Maranatha Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 18 — 911 hangup from cellphone, 2:53 p.m. Maranatha Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 18 — Public disturbance, 10:26.m. 54000 block of S. Circle Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 19 — Trespassing, 11:05 a.m. 25000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 19 — Alarm call, 11:16 a.m. Rim Rock Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 19 — Noise complaint, 4:29 p.m. Howland Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 19 — Alarm call, 4:31 p.m. Pioneer Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 20 — Civil dispute, 8:48 a.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 20 — Check the welfare, 1:16 p.m. Live Oak St. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 20 — Assist other department, 5:56 p.m. 26000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 20 — Follow-up, 6:30 p.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 20 — Alarm call, 11:07 p.m. 54000 block of S. Circle Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 21 — Public disturbance, 11:46 a.m. 26000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 21 — Public disturbance, 3:02 p.m. 53000 block of Tollgate Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 22 — Petty theft, 7:45 a.m. 26000 block of Hwy. 243. Report taken.

• Sept. 22 — Barking dog, 5:44 p.m. 26000 block of Saunders Meadow Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 22 — Assist other department, 8:20 p.m. 54000 block of Pine Crest Ave. Report taken.

• Sept. 22 — Suspicious circumstance, 11:21 p.m. 26000 block of Saunders Meadow Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 23 — Check the welfare, 3:47 a.m. 26000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 23 — Public disturbance, 10:36 a.m. 26000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 23 — Illegal lodging, 1:24 p.m. Cedar St. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 23 — Alarm call, 3:29 p.m. Village Center Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 24 — Illegal lodging, 10:12 a.m. Cedar St. Handled by deputy.

Mountain Center

• Sept. 18 — Assist other department, 12:04 a.m. 29000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

Pine Cove

• Sept. 18 — Harassing phone calls, 10:04 a.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 18 — Noise complaint, 6:51 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 19 — Alarm call, 5:37 p.m. Pine Ridge Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 22 — Alarm call, 5:32 p.m. Pine Ridge Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 23 — Alarm call, 5:01 p.m. Pine Ridge Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 23 — Public intoxication, 7 p.m. 23000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 24 — Danger to self/other, 4:12 p.m. Rockmere Dr. Handled by deputy.

Pine Meadows/Garner Valley

• Sept. 19 — Narcotics, 2:56 p.m. Paradise Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 22 — Area check, 11:09 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

Poppet Flats/Twin Pines

• Sept. 20 — Danger to self/other, 1:53 a.m. Valley Hi Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 22 — Shots fired, 7:32 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 24 — 911 hangup from cellphone, 7:24 a.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

San Bernardino

National Forest

• Sept. 18 — Shots fired, 6:39 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 20 — Suspicious circumstance, 11:28 a.m. Apple Canyon Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 22 — Public disturbance, 2:36 p.m. Wonderview Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 22 — Check the welfare, 3:39 p.m. Canyon Trl. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 23 — Danger to self/other, 4:15 p.m. Temecula Dr. Report taken.

• Sept. 24 — Check the welfare, 7:07 a.m. Stonewood Canyon Rd. Handled by deputy.