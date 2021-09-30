On Monday, Sept. 20, while she was driving to work, Idyllwild Postmaster Lorraine Sonoqui’s car was attacked by a chicken. According to Sonoqui, the chicken got the best of it, simply walking off. Photo by Kelsey Schlageter

California Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Matt Napier gave more information on a collision that occurred Tuesday, Sept. 14, whose report was incomplete last week.

At 8:30 a.m. that day, Daniel Maya, 26, of Idyllwild, was driving a silver 2006 Ford E350 van northbound on Cedar Street when at 100 feet south of North Circle Drive, he made a left-hand turn into the parking lot, and, as he did not see a telephone pole at the lot’s edge, his van collided with the pole, sheering it off at the base.

It fell across Cedar Street, partially blocking it, and brought down power lines on a semitractor-trailer parked and delivering goods to Ferro.

No one was injured and no vehicles were towed.

On Monday, Sept. 20, Mohammad Adam Khan, 20, of Hemet, was riding a black 2021 Indian Scout about 25 mph eastbound on Highway 74, 500 feet east of McCall Park Road, when for unknown reasons, he made an unsafe turn to the right, said Napier, riding onto the shoulder and losing control. The motorcycle collided with the dirt shoulder and Khan was ejected.

He was not injured but Idyllwild Garage towed the Scout.