Joan “JoAnn” Johnson, 80 of Pearland, Texas, passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021.

She was born Oct. 6, 1940, in Ashtabula, Ohio to her parents, Mabel and Edwin.

In 1968, she left Ohio headed to California on Route 66 in her 1955 Thunderbird.

She worked for Rockwell Federal Credit Union as a loan officer for a number of years, witnessing the Apollo 11 being built.

She moved to Idyllwild in the early 1970s. She was a long-time resident where she was owner/operator of Manzanita Cabins , retiring a couple of years ago. She cultivated many lasting friendships over the years on the Hill.

Toward the end of her life, she moved to Texas in 2020 to spend more time with her daughter and grandson.

JoAnn is survived by her daughter Jennifer (Zebulon); grandson Cash; and her younger sister Linda (Richard) of Eads, Tennessee.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, sister Marie and brother Joseph.

She was a very loving mother and grandmother, and is greatly missed. She helped many people during her time here on Earth. May she walk with the angels.