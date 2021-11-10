Pearson memorial note from Vicky Twardowski-Kyriss & Maria Loutzenhiser :

To our Idyllwild family community and friends, we want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love to Martha Pearson, Ray and their kids during this very difficult time.

Unfortunately, Mike and Emily’s sudden deaths have created many unexpected expenses for the family. In the era of COVID, it has been difficult to plan a fundraiser dinner on such short notice. Due to these challenging times, we are setting up an opportunity for friends to make a donation.

In lieu of flowers, you may make a cash or check donation. Please make the checks payable to Martha Pearson as she has taken on the responsibilities of the estate for her parents. You may mail the checks to Maria Loutzenhiser, P.O. Box 1862, Idyllwild, CA 92549. Also, you may drop off donations at Idyllwild School in the front office.

For 50 years, Mike and Emily were such an integral part of our community. They are best known as Mr. and Mrs. Claus, however, were also two cherished people who spent time helping those in need in our community. They will be greatly missed!

We can’t wait to see you this Saturday at the Ronald McDonald Camp, 56400 Apple Canyon Rd, Mountain Center, CA 92561 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to celebrate Mike and Emily.

Continued prayers are appreciated!!

Thank you! Love, Maria and Vicky