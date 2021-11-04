Soroptimist International of Idyllwild is seeking women who are heads of household and attending college or trade school. All eligible applicants will receive a cash scholarship valued between $750 and $1,000 to assist them in achieving their continued education goal. Applicants must live anywhere between Poppet Flats and Pinyon Pines, including Anza, to be eligible. Deadline for applying is Monday, Nov. 15.

The Soroptimist Live Your Dream award assists eligible women by giving them the resources they need to improve their education, skills and employment prospects. According to www.liveyourdream.org, education is the single-most effective intervention to help women, girls and their families lead better lives.

Since 1972, the nonprofit has awarded about $30 million to tens of thousands of deserving women through their program. The result has resulted in an effective and long-term impact. The recipient for the Idyllwild Live Your Dream award not only receives a cash award, but the knowledge that they have an army of Soroptimist members behind them.

Winners of the Idyllwild award will have an opportunity to receive more cash awards at the regional level. Funds received may be used for books, tuition, babysitting or any other need to assist the awardee in achieving their educational goals.

Originally called the Women’s Opportunity Award, Idyllwild chapter has gifted over $15,000 in Live Your Dream wards since 2012. This does not include the regular scholarships the Idyllwild chapter gives out annually. The 2020 Idyllwild Club Live Your Dream (LYD) Award winner received $1,000.

If eligible applicants from the local community don’t come forward before the Nov. 15 deadline, the Idyllwild chapter will be forced to reach out to another chapter to secure an award winner or winners. As shared by President Diana Kurr, Soroptimist International of Idyllwild, “We are dedicated to supporting women and girls in and around Idyllwild, so our preference is to award a local applicant.”

To learn more about the program award or to apply, contact Shelly McKay at 214-675-0433 or apply online at liveyourdream.org.